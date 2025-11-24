Norfolk man faces stunt driving charge in Brant County

BRANT, ONT. – A man from Norfolk has been charged with stunt driving, following a recent encounter with the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). On Nov. 23, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Oakland Road, after they observed a vehicle moving at an excessive speed. A Brant County OPP officer conducting speed enforcement in the area confirmed it was travelling 101 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. As a result, the 36-year-old driver was charged with drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed; speeding – 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone; and possessing unmarked cigarettes. Per legislation, the man’s licence was also suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. He is scheduled to appear in court…