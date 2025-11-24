Sexual abuse and suicide biggest issues for children in Nunavut

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News National Child Day, marked on Nov. 20, commemorates Canada’s commitment to the rights of children, and two organizations told Nunavut News what they believe are the biggest issues facing children in the territory. The Representative for Children and Youth’s Office is an advocacy organization that holds the territorial government to account for its treatment of the youngest Nunavummiut. Sexual abuse and suicide are the biggest problems children contend with in Nunavut, according to Jane Bates, the representative for children and youth. “We’ve made no progress over 10 years in addressing the suicide rate for young people,” Bates said. A report on sexual abuse from the Standing Committee on Government Oversight is still pending, Bates said, and a continuing crisis in…



