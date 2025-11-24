National News
ticker

Sexual abuse and suicide biggest issues for children in Nunavut

November 24, 2025 189 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News National Child Day, marked on Nov. 20, commemorates Canada’s commitment to the rights of children, and two organizations told Nunavut News what they believe are the biggest issues facing children in the territory. The Representative for Children and Youth’s Office is an advocacy organization that holds the territorial government to account for its treatment of the youngest Nunavummiut. Sexual abuse and suicide are the biggest problems children contend with in Nunavut, according to Jane Bates, the representative for children and youth. “We’ve made no progress over 10 years in addressing the suicide rate for young people,” Bates said. A report on sexual abuse from the Standing Committee on Government Oversight is still pending, Bates said, and a continuing crisis in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Buy Ontario Act draws mixed reactions

November 25, 2025 84

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal An indigenous political advocacy organization says the…

Read more
National News

First Nations’ economic arm partners with Alberta energy and construction companies

November 25, 2025 98

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — The corporate arm of…

Read more