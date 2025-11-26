National News
‘Expenditures exceed revenues’: Grand Erie school board reports $3.7-million deficit

November 26, 2025 205 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A school board in Brant has slipped into a deficit position for the first time in nearly 10 years. The Grand Erie District School Board entered the 2024-25 fiscal year with an operating budget of $397.3 million and capital budget of $23.5 million. But even after a revision in December, expenses ran higher. “Senior administration is reporting a compliant deficit position of $3.7 million, indicating expenditures exceed revenues,” Rafal Wyszynski, the board’s superintendent of business and treasurer, told trustees at a board meeting on Monday. It means the board had to pull from its surplus reserves, dropping them from $11.1 million to $7.4 million. Because it represents less than one per cent of the board’s operating allocation, it won’t trigger…

