National News
ticker

Little Feather Steps on to the world stage—without waiting for Canada to notice

November 26, 2025 160 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor CANADA—Some stories begin in Paris, or Milan, or on the kind of Manhattan sidewalk where the steam lifts like a blessing. But Little Feather swears hers began in Sudbury —the Nickel City, the sleeper city, the surprising birthplace of an artist who would leapfrog the whole Canadian fashion circuit before Toronto even realized she’d packed her bags. “I feel like my whole year started in Sudbury,” she says, half laughing, half stunned in the remembering. She’d been invited to a First Nations fashion  program show in late 2024 —“I don’t even know how to say it properly,” she shrugs—for an Indigenous fashion show. A small stage, a quiet room, the kind of event where you expect polite applause and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario’s repeal of emissions target looms over landmark climate case

November 26, 2025 148

By Jordan Omstead Ontario’s repeal of its own emissions targets is an 11th hour attempt to…

Read more
National News

‘Expenditures exceed revenues’: Grand Erie school board reports $3.7-million deficit

November 26, 2025 206

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A school board in Brant has…

Read more