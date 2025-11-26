National News
BC Liberal MPs face pressure from voters over pipeline, tanker ban

November 26, 2025 211 views

By Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Speculation is swirling on Parliament Hill that Alberta and Ottawa will strike up a formal agreement involving a pipeline this Thursday, putting some BC Liberal members of parliament in a tricky position. Liberal MP for Victoria Will Greaves said he has been getting correspondence from constituents for months — but particularly within the past week or so — that “is almost universally opposed to lifting the tanker ban and is deeply skeptical of building another pipeline to tidewater through the central interior of BC,” he told Canada’s National Observer in an interview on Tuesday. The Globe and Mail and the CBC are reporting that Ottawa and Alberta are close to signing a memorandum of understanding involving a pipeline to BC’s…

