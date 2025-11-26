Island elder addresses Senate during review of Indian Act

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor OTTAWA—Jeanette Corbiere Lavell, called Keewednanung, “North Star,” born June 21, 1942 in Wiikwemkoong, began a fight against the Indian Act — that culminated at the Supreme Court — more than 50 years. A woman of principles and extraordinary ethos, she has fought for the rights of her people and her descendants for more years than the author of this piece has lived. The issues that first prompted her to take action remain today. The marginalization of Indigenous women, rooted in colonial policies, continues to affect diverse communities across the country. Her goal is to see justice reach all those who have suffered the most—Indigenous and non Indigenous alike—restoring humanity to those long denied them. When the tide rises, every…



