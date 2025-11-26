National News
ticker

Island elder addresses Senate during review of Indian Act

November 26, 2025 146 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor OTTAWA—Jeanette Corbiere Lavell, called Keewednanung, “North Star,” born  June 21, 1942 in Wiikwemkoong, began a fight against the Indian Act — that culminated at the Supreme Court — more than 50 years. A woman of principles and extraordinary ethos, she has fought for the rights of her people and her descendants for more years than the author of this piece has lived. The issues that first prompted her to take action remain today. The marginalization of Indigenous women, rooted in colonial policies, continues to affect diverse communities across the country. Her goal is to see justice reach all those who have suffered the most—Indigenous and non Indigenous alike—restoring humanity to those long denied them. When the tide rises, every…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario’s repeal of emissions target looms over landmark climate case

November 26, 2025 148

By Jordan Omstead Ontario’s repeal of its own emissions targets is an 11th hour attempt to…

Read more
National News

‘Expenditures exceed revenues’: Grand Erie school board reports $3.7-million deficit

November 26, 2025 206

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A school board in Brant has…

Read more