Kenora services board says more supportive housing ‘a primary focus’

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com KENORA — Improving access to housing for people with more complex needs is an ongoing priority for the Kenora District Services Board, its acting CEO says. “Constantly,” Sarah Stevenson said of the KDSB developing plans for more supportive housing in Kenora. “It is a primary focus of our work.” Stevenson said the Kenora District Services Board works with a number of partners, including Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services, other housing corporations and chiefs councils. “There’s a big — as there should be — a big focus on the development of housing and supportive housing,” she said. Anti-poverty advocates in Kenora have pointed to an ongoing need for various types of housing that can accommodate people dealing with things like addictions or other mental…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice