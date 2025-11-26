National News
ticker

UCCM Police launch video to reengage public in search for Juanita Migwans

November 26, 2025 115 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor M’CHIGEENG—Thirteen months is a long time to stare into silence. It’s been more than a year since Juanita “Winnie” Migwans slipped from sight in M’Chigeeng First Nation, her absence spreading through the community like a cold front that never quite lifts. Families here know the kind of grief that walks on two legs and lingers. They also know the stubborn, enduring love that refuses to let a name vanish. The investigation into Winnie’s disappearance remains active—carried jointly by the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) and the Ontario Provincial Police. Officers still move through leads, sifting them like sand for anything that might glint. Now, the police services are releasing a new awareness video…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario’s repeal of emissions target looms over landmark climate case

November 26, 2025 149

By Jordan Omstead Ontario’s repeal of its own emissions targets is an 11th hour attempt to…

Read more
National News

‘Expenditures exceed revenues’: Grand Erie school board reports $3.7-million deficit

November 26, 2025 206

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A school board in Brant has…

Read more