UCCM Police launch video to reengage public in search for Juanita Migwans

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor M’CHIGEENG—Thirteen months is a long time to stare into silence. It’s been more than a year since Juanita “Winnie” Migwans slipped from sight in M’Chigeeng First Nation, her absence spreading through the community like a cold front that never quite lifts. Families here know the kind of grief that walks on two legs and lingers. They also know the stubborn, enduring love that refuses to let a name vanish. The investigation into Winnie’s disappearance remains active—carried jointly by the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) and the Ontario Provincial Police. Officers still move through leads, sifting them like sand for anything that might glint. Now, the police services are releasing a new awareness video…



