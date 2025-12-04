MCK raises concerns over Quebec Constitution

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase As the Coalition Avenir Quebec pushes forward with its proposed Quebec Constitution, First Nations leaders are warning that the legislation contains language that undermines Indigenous sovereignty. Tabled in the National Assembly in October, Bill 1 sets out to establish a constitution for the province, with 51 articles codifying “fundamental values” of Quebec society. But several human rights groups and First Nations have raised concerns about the contents of the bill ahead of its introduction. Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Grand Chief Cody Diabo stated his primary concern is that the constitution lacks any references to the inherent sovereignty of First Nations. “They’re all saying: it’s not taking away your rights and all that; but when you read it in its entirety, it…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice