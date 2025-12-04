National News
ticker

MCK raises concerns over Quebec Constitution

December 4, 2025 183 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase As the Coalition Avenir Quebec pushes forward with its proposed Quebec Constitution, First Nations leaders are warning that the legislation contains language that undermines Indigenous sovereignty. Tabled in the National Assembly in October, Bill 1 sets out to establish a constitution for the province, with 51 articles codifying “fundamental values” of Quebec society. But several human rights groups and First Nations have raised concerns about the contents of the bill ahead of its introduction. Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Grand Chief Cody Diabo stated his primary concern is that the constitution lacks any references to the inherent sovereignty of First Nations. “They’re all saying: it’s not taking away your rights and all that; but when you read it in its entirety, it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Vatican commission again says no to ordaining women as deacons, but urges other ministries

December 4, 2025 151

ROME (AP) — A second Vatican study commission has determined that women should not be ordained…

Read more
National News

N.S. premier wants crackdown on illegal cannabis, asks Mi’kmaq chiefs for support

December 4, 2025 174

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Nova Scotia government is directing police to crack down on illegal cannabis…

Read more