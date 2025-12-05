National News
Mi’kmaq chiefs, former attorney general disappointed with N.S. cannabis directive

December 5, 2025 148 views

By Lyndsay Armstrong Mi’kmaq chiefs and a former Nova Scotia justice minister are criticizing the provincial government for directing police to crack down on illegal cannabis and asking for First Nations’ support in that effort, saying the order undermines relations with Indigenous Peoples. Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Michelle Glasgow said in a statement on Friday she and her council are “appalled” by the province’s directive, which she calls a direct threat to their communities’ safety. “The province’s actions through the minister of justice are acts of systemic racism and inciting hate against Mi’kmaw people, labelling us the problem, and this narrative is absolutely disgusting,” Glasgow said. Her comments are in reaction to Armstrong’s directive on Thursday for all Nova Scotia police agencies to prioritize cannabis enforcement by identifying and disrupting…

