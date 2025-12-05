Feds to proceed with promised review of firearms classification regime, minister says

By Jim Bronskill and Catherine Morrison Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government will move ahead with a promised review of Canada’s firearms classification regime that will include consultations with Indigenous communities on the SKS rifle. The classification review, first announced in March, will take a broad view of the legal framework for firearms, ammunition and magazines while emphasizing simplicity and consistency, Anandasangaree said in a news release. The government has been heavily criticized by gun control advocates for not including the semi-automatic SKS in its list of banned firearms. Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed approximately 2,500 types of guns on the basis they belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters. The government says a federal buyback program will provide owners…



