First Nations say BC rushing mine expansion without proper review

December 5, 2025 150 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Two First Nations in BC’s southern interior say the province is rushing a decision on a major mine expansion without giving them enough time to assess the risks. The Upper and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands are asking the province to slow the approval of the New Ingerbelle expansion at Copper Mountain Mine, right along the Similkameen River south of Princeton. “We do not consent at this point. We have too much more we have to work through,” said Keith Crow, chief of Lower Similkameen. Under the expansion plan, the open pit would extend to within roughly 50 metres of the river and be dug more than 160 metres below the riverbed. If approved, it would be the first mine ever…

