QuickFacts on the Alberta politicians facing citizen recall petitions

Seventeen Alberta legislature members with Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus are officially facing recall petitions from constituents. A recall campaign has also been approved for Opposition NDP member Amanda Chapman. Three more are expected to be named soon. It’s the first time the province’s Recall Act has been used on provincial politicians. It was brought in under former UCP premier Jason Kenney as a way to empower citizens and hold politicians accountable between general elections. Under the legislation, a petitioner must submit a reason in 100 words or fewer about why they feel an MLA should be recalled. The person must live in the constituency and pay a $500 processing fee. There are no set criteria on what the reasons can be. If the petition is approved by…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice