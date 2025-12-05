Pan-Arctic Vision rocks Iqaluit with global talent

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Black Heart Cafe was packed for the first performance of the 2025 Pan-ArcticVision music festival, featuring Indigenous artists from Kalaallit Nunaat (Greenland) and Siberia. Greenlandic Inuit duo Kimmernaq Kjeldsen and HH Suersaq Poulsen performed in the Inuit languages of Kalaallisut and Inugguit. Kjeldsen said Inuit are one people and that meeting Nunavummiut was like finding a family she didn’t know she had. In 1996, Kjeldsen visited Nunavut for the first time, arriving by sailboat and was surprised by her affinity with Inuit in the territory. “We spoke the same language, we thought the same things were funny… and I was like ‘Why didn’t anybody tell me that I had fellow family here’?” Kjeldsen said. Inuit in Nunavut and Greenland…



