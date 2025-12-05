1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in First Nation

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com BIINJITIWAABIK ZAAGING — One person is in custody after a reported shooting in Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek. On its social media platforms, the Anishinabek Police Service said they were called about the incident at a home in the community, also known as Rocky Bay First Nation. A police spokesperson told Newswatch they were called after 11 a.m. Friday. One person was injured and taken to hospital, police said. One suspect is in custody. Police told Newswatch it was an isolated incident and they will issue a media release with more information. “There is no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety,” the police’s online statement said, adding that the public is being urged to avoid the area while the investigation continues. A heavy…



