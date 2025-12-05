National News
ticker

Taking requests: Municipality seeks contractor for major road rebuild

December 5, 2025 126 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com GERALDTON — Work to completely rebuild Geraldton’s Main Street is slated to begin when the frost thaws next year. That’s according to Greenstone Mayor Jamie McPherson, who said the municipality has issued its request for proposals for the multimillion-dollar job. The work will include improving drainage well below ground, replacing water and sewer infrastructure, rebuilding the road’s foundation, widening the thoroughfare, installing new, more modern curbs and repaving. “The goal is to get the water table low enough that we don’t have that frost heaving and that the road will last for many years,” he said. “Being the start of the road up to the First Nation communities that don’t have road access, there’s going to be a lot of traffic going…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Mi’kmaq chiefs, former attorney general disappointed with N.S. cannabis directive

December 5, 2025 149

By Lyndsay Armstrong Mi’kmaq chiefs and a former Nova Scotia justice minister are criticizing the provincial…

Read more
National News

Feds to proceed with promised review of firearms classification regime, minister says

December 5, 2025 127

By Jim Bronskill and Catherine Morrison Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government will…

Read more