Mi’kmaq chiefs, former attorney general disappointed with N.S. cannabis directive

December 5, 2025 127 views

By Lyndsay Armstrong Mi’kmaq chiefs and a former provincial justice minister are criticizing the Nova Scotia government for directing police to crackdown on illegal cannabis. Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Michelle Glasgow says in a letter she and her council are “appalled” by the province’s directive, which she calls a direct threat to their communities’ safety. On Thursday, Justice Minister Scott Armstrong called on all Nova Scotia police agencies to prioritize cannabis enforcement by identifying and disrupting illegal operations and distribution networks. Armstrong also wrote to 13 Mi’kmaq chiefs requesting their co-operation as they tackle illegal cannabis sales. Maw-lukutijik Saqmaq, also known as the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, say they are disappointed by Nova Scotia’s apparent lack of understanding of treaty rights and their right to self-determination. Nova Scotia’s…

