More known about 2 people who perished in trailer inferno

December 9, 2025 204 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Grieving is set to continue this morning in Fort William First Nation as provincial investigators continue to probe Saturday’s early-morning trailer fire believed to have claimed the lives of two young men. A statement posted to the community’s website on Monday offered “sincerest condolences” to the victims’ “families and loved ones.” “No words can ease the pain of such a devastating loss, but please know that you are surrounded by the strength, love and prayers from Fort William First Nation,” the statement said. The two men who died are believed to be Michael Johnstone Junior and Shay Boucher. Police have not confirmed the identities. In an online post on Sunday, Fort William First Nation Chief Michele Solomon said her community was…

