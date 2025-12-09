National News
Canada’s best fish recovery happens with Indigenous partners — but they’re rare: audit

December 9, 2025 186 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Indigenous-federal partnerships are producing some of the strongest signs of fish stock recovery in Canada, but such collaborations are rare, shows a new fishery audit. The audit highlighted a major gap — also seen in another recent study — about how Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) draws on Indigenous knowledge: Nearly 87 per cent of its scientific documents included no meaningful Indigenous input. Only nine per cent involved Indigenous Peoples in the process and about three per cent showed Indigenous knowledge helped shape the research and put their knowledge on equal footing with Western science. For Russ Jones, hereditary chief of the Haida Eagle moiety, his community’s herring rebuilding plan is proof of what long-term Indigenous leadership and co-governance can…

