First Nation chooses herring recovery over income

December 9, 2025 247 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A First Nation on BC’s central coast has voted to keep its 2026 spawn-on-kelp herring fishery closed, sacrificing income and tradition in hopes of rebuilding a fragile keystone species. In spawn-on-kelp harvesting, herring lay eggs on kelp and submerged hemlock branches, then harvesters collect the eggs but leave the fish alive. For many Heiltsuk harvesters, the vote to maintain the fishery closure means setting aside a seasonal paycheque that families depend on, said William Housty, director of the Heiltsuk integrated resource management department in Bella Bella, BC. Roe on kelp can sell for more than $300 per kilogram. “It shows how important conservation is and that people are willing to give up their part of their annual economy for the…

