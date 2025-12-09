First Nation chooses herring recovery over income

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A First Nation on BC’s central coast has voted to keep its 2026 spawn-on-kelp herring fishery closed, sacrificing income and tradition in hopes of rebuilding a fragile keystone species. In spawn-on-kelp harvesting, herring lay eggs on kelp and submerged hemlock branches, then harvesters collect the eggs but leave the fish alive. For many Heiltsuk harvesters, the vote to maintain the fishery closure means setting aside a seasonal paycheque that families depend on, said William Housty, director of the Heiltsuk integrated resource management department in Bella Bella, BC. Roe on kelp can sell for more than $300 per kilogram. “It shows how important conservation is and that people are willing to give up their part of their annual economy for the…
Related Posts
More known about 2 people who perished in trailer inferno
December 9, 2025 204
By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Grieving is set to continue this morning…
Canada’s best fish recovery happens with Indigenous partners — but they’re rare: audit
December 9, 2025 187
By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Indigenous-federal partnerships are producing some of…