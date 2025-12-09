Trio of battery storage sites possible for Chatham-Kent

By Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Chatham Voice Three new battery storage developments could be coming to Chatham-Kent, if Ontario’s Independent Electricity Operator (IESO) gives them the go-ahead. At the Dec. 1 meeting, municipal council endorsed the trio of projects, that, if constructed, would generate more than $90 million for C-K over 20 years as part of community support agreements. Aypa Power Canada is looking at building the Queen’s Line Reliability Project Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on Queen’s Line near Dillon Road, as well as the Bloomfield Reliability Project, adjacent to the Bloomfield Business Park south of Chatham. The Sandhill BESS project would be located east of Wallaceburg on Baseline Road. However, it’s still early. Each company has to submit their proposals to the IESO. If approved, rigorous…



