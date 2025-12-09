Brantford police are giving tickets for good deeds this December

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator This December, you could get a ticket from Brantford Police Service whether you’re naughty or nice. For the first time, the service will be issuing “positive tickets” to “co-operative, safety-minded, and courteous community members” to create awareness and support for Lansdowne Children’s Centre, BPS spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said. The centre helps kids with physical, communication and/or developmental needs in Brantford, Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties, Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. “During traffic stops, RIDE programs, and community events, officers may issue a Positive Ticket, a simple thank-you for being a safe, responsible, and caring member of our community,” BPS posted to Facebook on Monday. The ticket has information about how to donate…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice