Support for development projects comes in

December 9, 2025 203 views

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal The Government of Canada has spent nearly $5 million into 10 Northern Ontario Indigenous economic development projects through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario’s Northern Ontario Development Program. MP Patty Hajdu, minister of jobs and families and minister responsible for FedNor, was met by northern First Nation chiefs and leaders for the announcement at the Nokiiwin Tribal Council, Friday afternoon. The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, commonly referred to as FedNor, has transformed over the last five years to be focused on Indigenous economic prosperity and equity, Hajdu said, adding that FedNor works within Indigenous communities so that Indigenous leaders and organizations know that FedNor applies to them too. “You’re not limited to working with Indigenous Services…

