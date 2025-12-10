M.D. LSR council writes letter of support for recovery centre

By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader M.D. of Lesser Slave River council directed administration to write a letter of support for the Rising Above Slave Lake at its Dec. 3 council meeting. This was after Chris Noftall, Rising Above executive director, and Bruce Clark, senior chaplan, spoke to council about their plans. “What we are trying to do is build an addictions recovery centre in Slave Lake,” said Noftall. This will be the fourth Rising Above centre, with the first one started in Grande Prairie 18 years ago. “This program has been around a long time,” said Noftall, adding that almost everyone knows someone with addictions. The centre will have a six-month program with two facilities: a multi-bed residence and an office and teaching space. This is…



