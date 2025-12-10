Local News
Indigenous artifacts from the Vatican collection return to Canada

December 10, 2025 279 views
First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders braved freezing temperatures to welcome back Indigenous artifacts released from the Vatican collection at Montreal’s airport Saturday (Supplied Photo)

By Sidhartha Banerjee First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders welcomed back dozens of Indigenous artifacts released from the Vatican collection at Montreal’s airport Saturday. The 62 items will ultimately be returned to their communities of origin as an act of furthering reconciliation. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said it was an important and emotional moment for all First Nations, and she hoped it would be important for all Canadians. “We’ve come a long way, and we have a long way to go,” she said at the airport. The leaders were present on the tarmac while snowflakes fell as the artifacts, still in large crates, were lowered from the belly of an Air Canada jet. Woodhouse Nepinak, head bowed, placed her hand onto some of the packed…

