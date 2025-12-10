Prime Minister Mark Carney’s move to build trust implodes at AFN

By Carly McHugh Writer Prime Minister Mark Carney faced tough questions in his effort to rebuild First Nations’ trust during the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual assembly in Ottawa last week, but the effort wasn’t enough. Instead, Chiefs from across the country called for the immediate withdrawal of the Alberta-Ottawa energy deal. The vote came in spite of PM Carney telling the AFN improving First Nations housing and drinking water were at the top of his mind ahead of his address and question period Carney told the gathering the new Liberal government is committed to collaborating closely with First Nations communities to ensure their prosperity and resilience and strengthen nation-to-nation relationships. “In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is choosing to build,” he said. “From major national projects…



