National Chief criticizes Carney, Canada in AFN assembly opening address

December 10, 2025 240 views

By Carly McHugh Writer National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak did not hold back in highlighting the missteps of Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Canadian government towards First Nations people, in her opening at the Special Chiefs Assembly on Dec. 2. “I can’t think of a better place to discuss the future of this country,” she said. From the Rogers Convention Centre in Ottawa, Woodhouse Nepinak used her platform to address a variety of issues the federal government has continuously ignored, despite requests from First Nations leaders across the country—especially with regards to the incoming federal budget. She also criticized Canada for missing their chance to make good on their expedition and lack of consultation on the major projects Bill C-5 earlier this year. “Last month’s budget was an opportunity…

