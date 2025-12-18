Ontario, Ottawa agree to speed up project approvals, including Ring of Fire mining

By David Baxter Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have signed an agreement to speed up the approval of major projects in the province under a “one project, one process, one decision” model. This approach means that projects that would have been subject to environmental assessments at both the federal and provincial levels will now go through Ontario’s process alone when the project is located primarily within the province. “It’s time for Canada to build big things again. And nowhere will the impact of this deal be felt more immediately than in the development of the Ring of Fire,” Ford told a Thursday press conference in Ottawa. Carney said projects will use the federal process when Ottawa has primary jurisdiction and a mixed assessment system when they…
Related Posts
N.S. premier says fentanyl found in illegal cannabis, police say that’s false
December 18, 2025 196
By Lyndsay Armstrong The Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax police both say no fentanyl has been…
New $45M investment fund to stimulate economic growth for First Nations, Inuit in Quebec
December 18, 2025 218
By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com First Nations Venture Capital of Québec (FNVCQ) has…