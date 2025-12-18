Sex offender apologizes to court before sentencing

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen The 47-year-old Prince George man guilty of having sex with a girl under age 16 at his basement suite more than five years ago apologized before a judge near the end of his sentencing hearing on Dec. 17. Joseph Alexander Child told BC Supreme Court Justice Michael Stephens that he has full remorse and empathy for all involved. “I don’t know how to show it or put it into words, not a day goes by that I don’t think or wish that I could turn back the clock and make a choice to go left instead of right,” Child said. “This has affected the complainant, her family, friends, etc., as well as my family, my friends and the courts.” A…



