Consultation period set to begin with high-speed rail project

December 18, 2025 266 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase As Transport Canada moves forward with the initial segment in Canada’s first high-speed rail network, the Mohawk Councils of Kahnawake and Kanesatake are asking for clarity on how the project will impact their communities. Overall, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Cody Diabo remains optimistic about the project, noting that the MCK has a strong pre-existing relationship with Alto. “We were a little bit concerned, I’ll say, in terms of Canada’s approach by referring them to the Major Projects Office (MPO),” Diabo said. The project was announced by Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon and Managing Director of Alto Martin Imbleau last Friday. The 200-kilometer stretch between Ottawa and Montreal was selected as to be the first segment in the much larger Toronto-to-Quebec…

