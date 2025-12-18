New hospital layout will allow diagnostics for thousands: officials

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com GERALDTON — A slate of services expected to come to a hospital in the region will allow residents to access more care closer to home. That’s according to health care and political leaders in Greenstone, after a recent announcement that the Geraldton District Hospital received up to half a million dollars from the Ontario government toward early-stage planning for a major reconfiguration of its main floor. “We’re able to serve people at home, by people from the area, so people don’t have to travel on the highways,” hospital CEO Darryl Galusha said. “They don’t have to fight the winter weather, they don’t have to dodge moose in the middle of the night getting to a CT scan or coming home.” “I’ve always…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice