Candidates set for Ekaluktutiak Hunters and Trappers Organization election in Cambridge Bay

December 18, 2025 178 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Elections for the Ekaluktutiak Hunters and Trappers Organization (HTO) chairperson and board of directors are being held on Jan. 22, and the list of candidates has been finalized. Running for chairperson are Monica Angohiatok, James Panioyak and Vivienne Aknavigak. For the two board of directors positions, the candidates are Roland Emingak, Dennis Kaomayok, Mercy Panegyuk, Howard Greenley, Micheal Jancke and Ivor Maksagak. Candidates are required to have lived in the community for over a year and be a resident. An advanced mobile voting opportunity is being held on Jan. 13. All Inuit residents of a community are eligible to become members of the Ekaluktutiak HTO, and only members can vote.  William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News/LJI is…

