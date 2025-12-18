Musqueam ‘not coming for anyone’s private property’ in appealing Cowichan decision

A British Columbia First Nation appealing the landmark Cowichan Tribes Aboriginal title ruling says that it will not be “coming for anyone’s private property” if it wins. Musqueam Indian Band Chief Wayne Sparrow says in a statement that it is appealing the August decision by the B.C. Supreme Court to defend its traditional territory and fishing rights. Sparrow says the appeal does not involve the Musqueam claiming private property or fee simple land, and the nation would rather negotiate “settlement and relationship agreements that benefit all parties.” The statement comes after the Aug. 7 decision confirmed the Cowichan Tribes’ Aboriginal title over roughly 300 hectares of land on the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., in what the Musqueam calls part of its own traditional unceded territory. The ruling, which says…



