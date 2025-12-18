Fort Nelson First Nation donates $100K for hospital CT scanner

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Fort Nelson Hospital and Healthcare Foundation got a big boost for its goal of a CT scanner at the hospital in the city. The organization announced a $100,000 donation from Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) as confirmed in a Facebook post on December 10th. A CT scanner is a medical imager which uses x-ray technology to create detailed images of the body. The estimated cost for the project in the hospital is scheduled to be $8.2 million, according to the foundation’s website. Currently, Fort Nelson General Hospital has a medical imaging department, but no CT scanner, something Northern Health told Energeticcity.ca is needed in the community “to support clinical teams and the community.” “Northern Health is currently…



