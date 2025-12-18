National News
ticker

Métis Nation reinstates president after ‘much consideration and clarification’

December 18, 2025 234 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca SURREY, B.C. — The Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) board of directors has reinstated its president following an investigation. According to a press release on Monday, December 15th, Walter Mineault was reinstated as MNBC president, in a move the board says it made after “much consideration and clarification of the MNBC constitution.” The statement reads the board will now “work together with president Mineault to strengthen the Nation.” Mineault was suspended earlier this year following allegations of “behaviour inconsistent with the organization’s policies,” but MNBC declined to provide further details. In the interim, Melanie Allard was named president. Several Métis groups showed solidarity with Mineault, including the Fort St. John Métis Society and Chetwynd’s Moccasin Flats Métis Society. The release says the…

