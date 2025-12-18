Métis Nation reinstates president after ‘much consideration and clarification’

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca SURREY, B.C. — The Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) board of directors has reinstated its president following an investigation. According to a press release on Monday, December 15th, Walter Mineault was reinstated as MNBC president, in a move the board says it made after “much consideration and clarification of the MNBC constitution.” The statement reads the board will now “work together with president Mineault to strengthen the Nation.” Mineault was suspended earlier this year following allegations of “behaviour inconsistent with the organization’s policies,” but MNBC declined to provide further details. In the interim, Melanie Allard was named president. Several Métis groups showed solidarity with Mineault, including the Fort St. John Métis Society and Chetwynd’s Moccasin Flats Métis Society. The release says the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice