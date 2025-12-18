New $45M investment fund to stimulate economic growth for First Nations, Inuit in Quebec

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com First Nations Venture Capital of Québec (FNVCQ) has announced the creation of a new investment fund by and for First Nations and Inuit peoples. The organization described the $45 million fund as a “decisive step toward real economic self-determination.” “For too long, our economic participation has been limited by structures that didn’t reflect our realities,” said FNVCQ chief executive officer Haskan Sioui in the press release. “Today, we assert our right to choose, invest and develop autonomously according to our priorities. This is our way of reconciling prosperity and identity, as well as performance and responsibility.” Since the organization’s founding in 2002, the FNVCQ has deployed more than $18 million to 40 companies throughout First Nations and Inuit in Quebec. Sioui said…



