National News
ticker

New $45M investment fund to stimulate economic growth for First Nations, Inuit in Quebec

December 18, 2025 217 views

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com First Nations Venture Capital of Québec (FNVCQ) has announced the creation of a new investment fund by and for First Nations and Inuit peoples. The organization described the $45 million fund as a “decisive step toward real economic self-determination.” “For too long, our economic participation has been limited by structures that didn’t reflect our realities,” said FNVCQ chief executive officer Haskan Sioui in the press release. “Today, we assert our right to choose, invest and develop autonomously according to our priorities. This is our way of reconciling prosperity and identity, as well as performance and responsibility.” Since the organization’s founding in 2002, the FNVCQ has deployed more than $18 million to 40 companies throughout First Nations and Inuit in Quebec. Sioui said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

N.S. premier says fentanyl found in illegal cannabis, police say that’s false

December 18, 2025 196

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax police both say no fentanyl has been…

Read more
National News

Métis Nation reinstates president after ‘much consideration and clarification’

December 18, 2025 235

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca SURREY, B.C. — The Métis Nation British Columbia…

Read more