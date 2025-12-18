N.S. premier says fentanyl found in illegal cannabis, police say that’s false

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax police both say no fentanyl has been found in illegal cannabis tested in the province, despite the premier’s claim to the contrary. Premier Tim Houston said last week he had directed police to ramp up cannabis enforcement because of the public health risk, saying he was aware of unregulated cannabis “laced with traces of fentanyl.” Houston said people in law enforcement had told him trace amounts of the opioid were found in cannabis that was tested from an illegal dispensary. But the province’s two largest police agencies say they have no record of those alleged test results. A Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson said they rely on Health Canada to test seized cannabis, and they are not aware of any fentanyl having…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice