National News
ticker

Church repatriates sacred rock covered with petroglyphs after 14-year effort

December 19, 2025 109 views

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A large rock bearing petroglyphs created more than 1,000 years ago by the ancestors of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation is finally back home in the mountains of northern Utah. The repatriation effort, which began in 2011, culminated earlier this month when the sacred rock was airlifted to its original location after being freed from a concrete slab in front of a church meetinghouse in the community of Tremonton, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement Wednesday that historians and conservators working on its behalf partnered with the tribe and the state to carefully remove and clean the 2,500-pound (1,134-kilogram) rock. The process involved saws, chisels and eventually soap…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations Police net over kilogram of cocaine in bust, two arrested

December 19, 2025 88

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police (SNP) have charged a man and woman from…

Read more
National News

Kansas tribe ends nearly $30 million deal with ICE

December 19, 2025 122

By Heather Hollingsworth And Joshua Goodman A Kansas tribe said it has walked away from a…

Read more