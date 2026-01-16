National News
First Nation’s advice: ‘Be careful’ in the U.S.

January 16, 2026 162 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source EMO — Rainy River First Nations members are advised to “be careful” in their movements south of the Canada-U.S. border saying they’ve heard reports of Indigenous people being harassed and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A notice posted on social media advises members that they “have every right to travel and live (on) either side of the border.” But when in Minnesota, the notice continues, First Nation members should carry their Indian status card or Canadian passport with them at all times. Further, they are advised to contact Rainy River Chief Jim Leonard immediately if they run into trouble. “It has come to our attention that Status First Nations people are currently being targeted, assaulted and detained” by…

