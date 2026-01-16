National News
ticker

Kahnawake council left in dark on Seaway dumping case

January 16, 2026 180 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) was not alerted after the federal government laid charges against recycling company Terrapure and the city of Ste. Catherine, despite the alleged environmental infractions taking place within the bounds of the Seigneury of Sault St. Louis land grievance. “At the end of the day, for us, it’s in the Seigneury,” said MCK grand chief Cody Diabo. “We should be in these discussions.” On October 29, Terrapure, which recycles batteries and plastics, was handed 52 charges for alleged violations of the Fisheries Act at its nearby facility. The city of Ste. Catherine, meanwhile, received 38 charges for allegedly permitting the activities. In November, both parties pleaded not guilty. Three individuals are also being charged. Diabo…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nation’s advice: ‘Be careful’ in the U.S.

January 16, 2026 163

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source EMO — Rainy River First Nations…

Read more
National News

Inuit need greater say in ship routing, preparedness: Panelists

January 16, 2026 211

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Inuit need a greater say in mapping,…

Read more