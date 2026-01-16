Kahnawake council left in dark on Seaway dumping case

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) was not alerted after the federal government laid charges against recycling company Terrapure and the city of Ste. Catherine, despite the alleged environmental infractions taking place within the bounds of the Seigneury of Sault St. Louis land grievance. “At the end of the day, for us, it’s in the Seigneury,” said MCK grand chief Cody Diabo. “We should be in these discussions.” On October 29, Terrapure, which recycles batteries and plastics, was handed 52 charges for alleged violations of the Fisheries Act at its nearby facility. The city of Ste. Catherine, meanwhile, received 38 charges for allegedly permitting the activities. In November, both parties pleaded not guilty. Three individuals are also being charged. Diabo…



