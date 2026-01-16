Inuit need greater say in ship routing, preparedness: Panelists

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Inuit need a greater say in mapping, ship routing, development and emergency preparedness as the Arctic prepares for an increase in traffic in the coming years, conference attendees in Iqaluit heard Wednesday. At the Ingiulik Nunavut Shipping Symposium, a panel titled Shipping, Sovereignty and Security brought together officials from Nunavut and Greenland to share their concerns and discuss opportunities. “The ship groundings that we saw this summer were definitely impactful to Inuit and will continue to be without participation and oversight,” said Hilu Tagoona, vice-president of engagement and partnerships with Oceans North, a marine conservation organization. In September, the Thamesborg — a 172-metre Dutch cargo ship — ran aground while traversing the Northwest Passage. It resumed its trip in October following…



