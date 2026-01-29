National News
Ex-judge to decide if Vancouver constables must apologize in person to Heiltsuk pair

January 29, 2026 24 views

British Columbia’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has appointed a retired judge to determine if two officers who wrongfully handcuffed an Indigenous man and his granddaughter outside a Vancouver bank in 2019 should be required to provide an oral apology “consistent with Indigenous law.” Maxwell Johnson of the Heiltsuk Nation and his then-12-year-old granddaughter were detained by the officers when they tried to open an account at the Bank of Montreal using their Indigenous status cards. The agency says in a news release that a discipline proceeding found Vancouver police constables Canon Wong and Mitchel Tong committed misconduct and that they were ordered by a retired judge in March 2022 to provide oral apologies. It says the officers provided written apologies but have not yet agreed to apologize “the…

