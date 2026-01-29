National News
ticker

‘Borderline friendly’: Premiers of Alberta and B.C. meet with Carney, talk pipeline

January 29, 2026 23 views

The potential pipeline to the West Coast was one of multiple topics discussed Wednesday by the leaders of B.C., Alberta and Canada in what was described as a “borderline friendly” meeting. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with her B.C. counterpart David Eby and Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa. The pipeline has the been the focus of sharp debate between Eby and Smith in recent months, but Eby told reporters Wednesday that “the tone was very civil in the meeting and borderline friendly.” Eby has criticized the project and Smith’s urgency for it as being premature given that no private company has stepped up to finance it and no route has been nailed down. Eby said he looked forward to hearing more from Alberta as work progresses, noting a commitment…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

You’ll soon see copper recycling points around Yellowknife

January 29, 2026 4

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio The North Slave Métis Alliance and the…

Read more
National News

Ford, Holt agree with Carney — almost nothing is ‘normal’ with U.S. right now

January 29, 2026 19

By Kyle Duggan Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said Wednesday they…

Read more