‘Borderline friendly’: Premiers of Alberta and B.C. meet with Carney, talk pipeline

The potential pipeline to the West Coast was one of multiple topics discussed Wednesday by the leaders of B.C., Alberta and Canada in what was described as a “borderline friendly” meeting. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with her B.C. counterpart David Eby and Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa. The pipeline has the been the focus of sharp debate between Eby and Smith in recent months, but Eby told reporters Wednesday that “the tone was very civil in the meeting and borderline friendly.” Eby has criticized the project and Smith’s urgency for it as being premature given that no private company has stepped up to finance it and no route has been nailed down. Eby said he looked forward to hearing more from Alberta as work progresses, noting a commitment…



