First Nation under lockdown after shooting resulting in ‘multiple fatalities’: chief

January 29, 2026 85 views

A First Nation in northern Quebec is under lockdown after a deadly shooting. Chief Michael Petawabano of the Cree Nation of Mistissini has issued a statement urging members of the community to stay in their homes and lock their doors as police investigate a shooting that has caused “multiple fatalities.” He says travel in and out of the community is restricted and all public buildings and facilities are closed. Petawabano says the lockdown will remain in place until law enforcement confirms it is safe to resume normal activities. The chief says the community is grieving for the lives lost and the families affected by the shooting. Mistissini is a community located along the shore of Lake Mistassini. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2026.  …

