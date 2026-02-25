Canada pledges $8 million in food aid for Cuba as U.S. fuel blockade continues

By Dylan Robertson Canada is sending $8 million in food aid to Cuba, where a U.S. oil blockade has triggered a humanitarian crisis. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and MP Randeep Sarai, secretary of state for international development, said Wednesday the funding is meant to address urgent needs. The money will be delivered through United Nations agencies instead of the Cuban government. “The humanitarian situation in Cuba is becoming quite grave,” Sarai told reporters Wednesday. Global Affairs Canada has warned travellers for more than a year of “shortages of basic necessities, including food, medicine and fuel,” across most of Cuba. The island lost its main source of fuel in January when the U.S. took control of Venezuela’s oil reserves and Washington has since threatened to impose tariffs on countries sending…



