National News
New bill increases fines, enforcement powers for illegal cannabis in Nova Scotia

February 25, 2026 191 views

The Nova Scotia government has tabled legislation to strengthen cannabis enforcement amid its crackdown on illegal dispensaries across the province. Justice Minister Scott Armstrong says his bill increases fines and allows peace officers like constables and conservation officers to enforce cannabis rules alongside police. The bill also introduces a new offence for landlords who knowingly allow unregulated cannabis dispensaries to operate on their property. The provincial government issued a directive on Dec. 4 for police to prioritize the enforcement of illegal cannabis and penned a letter to 13 Mi’kmaw chiefs asking for their co-operation. The directive has prompted criticism that Premier Tim Houston’s government may be interfering with law enforcement to target First Nations communities. Provincial law strictly controls the sale of cannabis, which is done through Nova Scotia Liquor…

