Waste plan concerns including First Nations transportation issues go to NWMO

February 25, 2026 285 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Potential impacts on ground-water, tourism, mental health, as well as the prospect of truck crashes involving radioactive materials, are among a myriad of concerns being formally raised in response to a proposed underground nuclear waste storage site near Ignace. The concerns are included in the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada’s “summary of issues,” which it compiled from feedback it received on an initial project description document put forward by the waste site’s proponent, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO). The public had until Feb. 4 to submit feedback after the NWMO’s lengthy initial project description was made available for review over a 30-day period. “The proponent is required to provide a response that sets out how it intends to address the…

