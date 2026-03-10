National News
ticker

First Nations leaders unveil items repatriated from the Vatican at History Museum

March 10, 2026 93 views

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations leaders unveiled today five items repatriated to their communities after being at the Vatican for more than a century, and unboxed another two crates of items with origins that have yet to be determined. Among the items include a birch bark sap collector from Akwesasne, leather embroidered gloves from Athabasca Chipewyan, a wooden bowl and spoon from Manitoulin Island and a model cradle board from somewhere in Ontario. Other items, unboxed in a private ceremony, include a bow and arrow, a loom, a child-sized jacket and an adult-sized dress, alongside several pairs of moccasins. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the repatriation is emotional, and represents years of work from First Nations leaders who advocated for their return from the Vatican….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Looming Ontario storm raises risks of flood and widespread power outages

March 10, 2026 105

By Jordan Omstead The risk of flooding and widespread power outages loomed over Ontario on Tuesday…

Read more
National News

First Nations leaders unveil more items repatriated from the Vatican

March 10, 2026 89

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations leaders on Tuesday unveiled five items repatriated to their communities after…

Read more