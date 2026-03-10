First Nations leaders unveil items repatriated from the Vatican at History Museum

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations leaders unveiled today five items repatriated to their communities after being at the Vatican for more than a century, and unboxed another two crates of items with origins that have yet to be determined. Among the items include a birch bark sap collector from Akwesasne, leather embroidered gloves from Athabasca Chipewyan, a wooden bowl and spoon from Manitoulin Island and a model cradle board from somewhere in Ontario. Other items, unboxed in a private ceremony, include a bow and arrow, a loom, a child-sized jacket and an adult-sized dress, alongside several pairs of moccasins. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the repatriation is emotional, and represents years of work from First Nations leaders who advocated for their return from the Vatican….



