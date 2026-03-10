National News
ticker

Looming Ontario storm raises risks of flood and widespread power outages

March 10, 2026 105 views

By Jordan Omstead The risk of flooding and widespread power outages loomed over Ontario on Tuesday with major rainfall and freezing rain set to batter a wide swath of the province. Much of the province was under yellow and orange weather warnings with the storm expected to hit Tuesday night through Wednesday. Eastern Ontario could be among the hardest-hit regions with some areas expected to endure 24 hours of potent freezing rain, Environment Canada said. Widespread utility outages were possible as up to 20 millimetres of ice buildup was expected to test the resilience of trees and power lines. The forecast looked similar to the major 2023 ice storm that knocked out power to tens of thousands in eastern Ontario, said warning preparedness meteorologist Eric Tomlinson. “This seems to be…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations leaders unveil items repatriated from the Vatican at History Museum

March 10, 2026 94

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations leaders unveiled today five items repatriated to their communities after being…

Read more
National News

First Nations leaders unveil more items repatriated from the Vatican

March 10, 2026 90

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations leaders on Tuesday unveiled five items repatriated to their communities after…

Read more