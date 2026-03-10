Looming Ontario storm raises risks of flood and widespread power outages

By Jordan Omstead The risk of flooding and widespread power outages loomed over Ontario on Tuesday with major rainfall and freezing rain set to batter a wide swath of the province. Much of the province was under yellow and orange weather warnings with the storm expected to hit Tuesday night through Wednesday. Eastern Ontario could be among the hardest-hit regions with some areas expected to endure 24 hours of potent freezing rain, Environment Canada said. Widespread utility outages were possible as up to 20 millimetres of ice buildup was expected to test the resilience of trees and power lines. The forecast looked similar to the major 2023 ice storm that knocked out power to tens of thousands in eastern Ontario, said warning preparedness meteorologist Eric Tomlinson. “This seems to be…



