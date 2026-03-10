First Nations leaders unveil more items repatriated from the Vatican

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations leaders on Tuesday unveiled five items repatriated to their communities after being held at the Vatican for more than a century. They also unboxed another two crates of items with origins that have yet to be determined. The returned items include a birch bark sap collector from Akwesasne, embroidered leather gloves from Athabasca Chipewyan, a wooden bowl and spoon from Manitoulin Island and a model cradle board from somewhere in Ontario. The items that have not yet been traced back to their communities of origin — which were unboxed in a private ceremony on Tuesday — include a bow and arrow, a loom, a child-sized jacket, an adult-sized dress and several pairs of moccasins. Katisha Paul, the women’s representative for the Union of B.C. Indian…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice